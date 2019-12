Plane Headed For O'Hare Makes Emergency Landing In Albuquerque After Flanes Shoot From EngineFlames were seen shooting from the engine early Monday on a United Airlines plane that was supposed to go to O’Hare International Airport, but didn’t make it that far.

City's Top Lawyer Got Homeowner's Tax Break On Two Homes At The Same TimeThe mayor's office insisted the dual tax breaks were an honest mistake, and said Corporation Counsel Mark Flessner will pay back the money he owes.

Police Talking To 'Person Of Interest' In Assault Of 16-Year-Old Girl On Brown Line TrainPolice on Monday evening were talking to a person of interest in the assault of a 16-year-old girl on a CTA Brown Line train.

Hackers Use Ring Cameras To Look, Listen Inside Homes And Even Talk To ChildrenThe video is chilling – a little girl is in her room and someone is watching her, talking to her, and giving her commands. It is happening more and more.