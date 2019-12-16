CHICAGO (CBS)– A semi-truck carrying garbage rolled over during a crash Monday.
According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Route 120 between Fish Lake Road and Route 60 Near Volo is closed.
Officials are advising drivers to find an alternative route.
The semi-truck was involved in a crash with an SUV, causing the SUV to crash into trees and the truck to roll over.
The driver and passenger of the SUV were transported to a local hospital.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time but slick road conditions may have been a factor.
This is a developing story.