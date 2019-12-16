CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was shot and wounded Monday evening in Uptown, police said.
The shooting happened at 6:50 p.m. on Kenmore Avenue just south of Argyle Street, police said.
The 37-year-old victim was on the sidewalk when two people came up and fired shots, police said.
The woman was struck once in the chest and was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.
No offenders were in custody Monday night, and Area North detectives were investigating.