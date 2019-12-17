Possible Suspects In Deadly Gary Car Jacking Of Victor Diaz Arrested After Traffic StopA man was fatally shot in the face in a car jacking early Monday, and police are now questioning a group of juveniles who may have a connection to the killing.

Adrian Gutierrez, 32, Charged With Attacking Woman During Logan Square Crime SpreeGutierrez has been charged with one felony count each of home invasion and aggravated battery. He also has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting police, and one misdemeanor count each of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, trespassing, and property damage.

Getting Hosed: Veteran Rodney Andrews' Biggest Battle Is Fighting City Over $10,000 Bill For Water He Never UsedRodney Andrews wants to unpack his boxed-up life. There is just one catch – he’s one of the many people getting hosed by Chicago’s Water Department.

Detectives Locate Vehicle In Slaying Of 16-Year-Old Angie Monroy In Little VillageAngie Monroy was shot in the head Saturday night while walking home from work. She died the next day.