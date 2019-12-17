CHICAGO (CBS) — Bears Linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson have been voted to the Pro Bowl, which will be played Jan. 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Khalil Mack is headed to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl, twice now with the Bears and three times as a member of the Oakland Raiders. Mack leads the Bears with 7.5 sacks and has five forced fumbles, which is fourth best in the NFL. Mack also has 13 quarterback hits, one fumble recovery and four passed defensed.

Cordarrelle Patterson is headed to his third Pro Bowl after being selected as a rookie in 2013 and again in 2016 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. Patterson recorded six special teams tackles and has had an outstanding year from his gunner position on the punt team. Patterson was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month in November when he, in addition to his kickoff return duties, recorded four special teams tackles and downed two punts inside the 10-yard line in the fourth quarter in the Week 12 win over the Giants.

Patterson also currently leads the NFL with 799 kick return yards and is second in the NFL and No. 1 in the NFC with a 29.6 kick return average. In Week 7 against New Orleans Patterson returned a kickoff 102 yards for a touchdown, the seventh of his career.

Eddie Jackson recorded 57 tackles, including two games with 10 or more, from his safety position with 1.0 sack, five tackles-for-loss, one interception, four passes defensed, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Jackson is part of a Bears secondary that allowed an NFC-low 15 touchdown passes, good for fourth fewest overall in the NFL.

Mack and Patterson were voted in as starters. Three additional Bears also were voted as Pro Bowl alternates: interior lineman Eddie Goldman, cornerback Kyle Fuller and return specialist Tarik Cohen.