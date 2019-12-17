



A 32-year-old man has been charged with plowing into several parked cars last week in the Logan Square neighborhood, and then breaking into an apartment building and attacking a woman a few blocks away after he fled the scene.

Police said Adrian Gutierrez has been charged with one felony count each of home invasion and aggravated battery.

He also has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting police, and one misdemeanor count each of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, trespassing, and property damage.

According to the Cook County Sheriff’s office, he is being held without bail, and is due back in court on Wednesday.

Police said Gutierrez crashed a red pickup truck into at least five cars parked on Diversey Avenue between Kedzie and Albany avenues shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. Two of the parked cars were pushed into a wrought iron fence along Diversey, leaving a mangled mess in the front yard of a home.

Gutierrez got out of the truck and ran off, breaking into an apartment near Sawyer and Milwaukee avenues, police said.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves tracked down two women who came face-to-face with the man.

Angelica Ithier, a grandmother, said she was getting undressed in her bedroom when the man broke down her door.

She screamed.

“I said, ‘My brother is there, my brother is there!’” Ithier said. “So he ran out and went downstairs, and attacked the lady downstairs.”

The lady downstairs was Yolanda Jimenez, 77.

“I asked him: ‘What are you doing here? What did you do to my door? What’s going on’” Jimenez said. “He wouldn’t talk to me.”

Jimenez felt helpless.

“He grabbed the knife and he ran towards me, and he grabbed me by the neck right here, and pulled me to the floor,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez said the man eventually ran out, stripping off his clothes.

Police said Gutierrez was arrested shortly before 10:30 p.m., as officers were responding to calls of a home invasion.

Gutierrez was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center after he was arrested. One of the victims said he had a broken leg.