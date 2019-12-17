



Chicago police say they have located the pickup truck involved in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Angie Monroy in the Little Village neighborhood, and are processing it for evidence.

Angie was shot in the head Saturday night while walking home from work. Police said she was walking near 23rd and Rockwell streets when a pickup truck drove past and someone inside started shooting.

Police have said the shooter likely was aiming for someone else.

Angie was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, and she died the next day.

Chicago Police Deputy Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said investigators had been able to collect only a little evidence – two shell casings – in the case before locating the vehicle involved on Monday.

“We have located the vehicle, and we’re going to process that for evidence, but this is a very difficult case, so we’re using video, and we’re in the beginning stages, and we’re going to do everything we can to bring these offenders to justice,” Deenihan said.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen, and Deenihan said investigators believe the shooters were likely gang members.

Angie’s sister, Joselyn Monroy, has posted a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral and memorial expenses.

Deenihan said the shooting bears an eerie similarity to the slaying of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar last month.

“You have a car that’s just flying by, and you don’t have much evidence, and we have two shell casings,” he said.

Aguilar, a nurse at Misericordia Heart of Mercy Hospital, was walking home from work on Nov. 12, when he was shot in the chest in a drive-by shooting outside his sister’s home near 32nd and Lawndale in Little Village.

Aguilar was still wearing his scrubs from work at the time. He was carrying laundry and snacks for his niece and nephew.

His family said he called 911 and even gave himself first aid, but later died at Mount Sinai Hospital.

One person has been arrested in Aguilar’s death. Police say 19-year-old Armando Lopez was the getaway driver. He has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail.