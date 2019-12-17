  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Aurora, Halfway House, sex offenders

CHICAGO (CBS)– Aurora’s mayor is expected to announce that sex offenders living in a Christian halfway house are being kicked out.

Kane County has officially decided nearby McCarty Park is a playground. It’s illegal for sex offenders to live within 500 feet of one.

The 19 offenders living at Wayside now have to find a new place to live by Jan. 15.

Thomas Kokoraleis is one of the sex offenders living at Wayside. He’s also a convicted killer and the only member of the infamous ‘Ripper Crew’ freed from prison.

He was released early for good behavior.