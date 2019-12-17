CHICAGO (CBS) — An Arctic cold front was over central Wisconsin Tuesday afternoon and is coming this way.
It will bring clouds with sunset and a few flurries or snow showers until it passes. No is accumulation expected.
The front should cross Chicago around 10 p.m., shifting the winds to the northwest. Winds will get gusty from midnight to sunrise, and that northwesterly flow pulls in the Arctic air – making for a chilly night and a cold day Wednesday.
The overnight low Tuesday night is 13. The high on Wednesday is only 22 – compared with a normal high of 34.
But fret not. A warmup is coming right afterward.
On Thursday, the high is 36 with mostly sunny skies, and temperatures will climb into the 40s over the weekend.