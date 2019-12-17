CHICAGO (CBS)– The Chicago White Sox continued the season of giving by welcoming the Children’s Home & Aid community for a holiday party at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Children’s Home & Aid is a family service agency in Illinois. The organization links children to a network of opportunity care and resources.
More than 50 children and their families took part in festive activities at Guaranteed Rate Field, including wintry crafts, lunch and holiday games, before enjoying a “trip to the North Pole” with Santa in the White Sox clubhouse.
The parents and guardians also had the opportunity to pick out a toy for the kids to unwrap when they met Santa.
White Sox mascot Southpaw joined the children and their families, offering photo opportunities throughout the event.