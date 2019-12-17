Looking for something to do this week? From a gingerbread decorating party to a comedy event, here are some solid options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.
Christina Karin & Janet Mandell Holiday Fashion Preview
From the event description:
Join us for an exclusive holiday fashion preview in the chic Janet Mandell Showroom.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5-7 p.m.
Where: Janet Mandell Showroom, 311 W. Superior St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Friends Trivia ‘TOW The Holiday Armadillo’ at Goose Island Chicago
From the event description:
Come hear the story of Hanukkah as told by Santa’s most trusted advisor! Phoebe has written a new holiday song and Monica and Ross have promised to bust out their award-winning moves!
When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Goose Island Clybourn, 1800 N. Clybourn Ave.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Holiday Movies trivia at Midwest Coast Brewing
From the event description:
Join us if you love the annual tradition of the holiday movies!
When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Midwest Coast Brewing Company, 2137 W. Walnut St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Tomato Throw Show
From the event description:
All audience members will be given fake tomatoes to throw at comedians. Whichever comedian gets the least thrown at them wins!
When: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: The Comedy Bar: Main Stage, 500 N. Lasalle, Floor 3
Admission: $15
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets