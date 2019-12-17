Chicago White Sox Welcome Children's Home & Aid Holiday CelebrationThe Chicago White Sox continued the season of giving by welcoming the Children’s Home & Aid community for a holiday party at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bulls Blow 26-Point Lead, Lose To Oklahoma City ThunderThe Bulls played their best first half of basketball of the season Monday night, but that was only half the story.

Assistant Coach Marc Crawford To Return To Blackhawks Jan. 2 After Probe Of Misconduct AllegationsBlackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford will return from suspension on Jan. 2, after an investigation into allegations of misconduct in previous coaching positions.

Duncan Keith Nears Return To Blackhawks LineupFresh off their win over the Minnesota Wild the night before, the Blackhawks had a spirited practice Monday morning.

Artist Recreates Soldier Field Using Over 1,600 Bears Player's NamesThe artist said the project took him over 200 hours.

Bears' Last-Ditch Play Falls Short In Loss To Packers; Vikings Victory Then Kicks Bears Out Of PlayoffsIt was too little too late for the Bears as they lost to the Green Bay Packers Sunday, and that also goes for the season.