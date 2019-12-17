  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Bears, Deerfield, Lake County, Marni Yang, Shaun Gayle

CHICAGO (CBS)– The woman serving two life sentences for murdering former Bear Shaun Gayle’s girlfriend and his unborn child, says she’s innocent.

A judge will make a ruling on her petition for retrial at the Lake County Courthouse Tuesday. The hearing is set for 9 a.m.

The judge will decide if Marni Yang’s wrongful conviction case will move forward.

Yang is ten years into a double life sentence for killing Rhoni Reuter in 2007.

Reuter was pregnant with the child of former Chicago Bears player and member of the 1985 super bowl winning team Gayle.

She was shot six times in her Deerfield home.

Prosecutors said Yang and Gayle were romantically-involved and she was jealous of Reuter.

Yang’s retrial petition is 700-pages long.

The 51-year-old’s lawyers claim it proves her innocence by offering new scientific evidence and how prosecutors used illegal tactics to threaten witnesses.

Yang’s loved ones and lawyers plan on holding a press conference after the judge’s ruling.

This is a developing story.