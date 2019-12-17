Looking to get to know the newest businesses to open in Chicago? From a bakery to a ramen spot, read on for a list of the newest spots to open their doors around town.
Goddess and The Baker
Now open at 44 E. Grand Ave. in the Near North is Goddess and The Baker, a bakery and New American spot. The menu features lattes, sandwiches and salads.
Fresh Stop Produce and Market
Stroll past 930 W. Belmont in Lakeview and you’ll find Fresh Stop Produce and Market, a new grocery store and meat shop. The spot offers mango turmeric and raspberry kombucha, according to the website.
Yakisoba Misoya
Stroll past 2852 N. Clark St. in Lake View East and you’ll find Yakisoba Misoya, a Japanese spot. Look for vegetarian ramen and curry ramen on the menu.f