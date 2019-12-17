Filed Under:bakery Chicago, Chicago Restaurants, Goddess and the Baker


Goddess and the Baker | Photo: Shailee G./Yelp

Looking to get to know the newest businesses to open in Chicago? From a bakery to a ramen spot, read on for a list of the newest spots to open their doors around town.

Goddess and The Baker

Photo: Shailee G./Yelp

Now open at 44 E. Grand Ave. in the Near North is Goddess and The Baker, a bakery and New American spot. The menu features lattes, sandwiches and salads.

Fresh Stop Produce and Market

Photo: Radi H./Yelp

Stroll past 930 W. Belmont in Lakeview and you’ll find Fresh Stop Produce and Market, a new grocery store and meat shop. The spot offers mango turmeric and raspberry kombucha, according to the website.

Yakisoba Misoya

Photo: Jesse T./Yelp

Stroll past 2852 N. Clark St. in Lake View East and you’ll find Yakisoba Misoya, a Japanese spot. Look for vegetarian ramen and curry ramen on the menu.f