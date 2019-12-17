GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Gurnee succeeded in identifying a woman who was found disoriented near an apartment complex in the north suburb.
The woman was found near the Pembrook Club Apartment Homes at Lawson Boulevard and Pauly Drive, police said.
She was wearing a blue shirt, black pants, and no shoes.
Police said the woman was disoriented and was unable to tell officers who she was.
Police later said the woman had been identified, though they did not release her name.
“Thank you for the quick response and your assistance in locating her family,” Gurnee police said.