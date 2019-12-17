CHICAGO (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at a public library Monday afternoon in the Morgan Park neighborhood.
Police said the girl was in the Walker branch library at 111th and Hoyne around 4 p.m. with her mother in the corner room of the library.
When her mother left the room, a male who was sitting nearby entered the room, and sexually assaulted the girl, according to police.
The girl was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital after the attack.
Police said the man who sexually assaulted the girl had been banned from the library in the past, due to inappropriate behavior with female library patrons.
Area South detectives were questioning a person in custody Tuesday morning.