SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) — One person is dead after a four-vehicle crash on Route 53 next to Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg Wednesday evening.
Illinois State Police said it all started when a white Lexus IS300 was headed west on Route 53 – which doubles as I-290 in Schaumburg – near Higgins Road.
The Lexus, which was being driven by a 40-year-old Palatine man, veered into the left ditch and went flying over the guardrail into the eastbound lanes of the expressway – where three other vehicles became involved in the crash, state police said.
The driver of a silver Chevrolet Aveo – a 60-year-old Plainfield man – was killed in the crash, state police said.
The Lexus driver and the driver of a gold Hyundai Santa Fe – a 58-year-old Bolingbrook woman – were rushed to area hospitals.
A fourth vehicle – a blue Hyundai Sonata driven by a 39-year-old Mundelein man – was also involved in the crash, state police said. State police did not indicate whether that man was injured.
All lanes of traffic on eastbound Route 53, and the left three westbound lanes, were closed following the crash.
Traffic was diverted around the scene onto Higgins Road.