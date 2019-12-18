



— A woman was shot and wounded while in a vehicle in Uptown on Wednesday, two days and only a few blocks from a site where another woman was also shot this week.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the 42-year-old woman was in a vehicle in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue, near Leland Avenue, when a man standing on the sidewalk took out a gun and fired shots at the vehicle, police said.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to the shoulder and found her own way to Weiss Memorial Hospital. She was transferred to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where she was reported in good condition.

After the shooting, the man who was driving the vehicle into which the shots were fired lost control and struck three parked cars, police said. The cars were unoccupied and no other injuries were reported.

The gunman fled south on Clarendon Avenue in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle.

As of Wednesday night, there was no one in custody and Area North detectives were investigating.

On Monday around 6:50 p.m., a 37-year-old woman was shot only a few blocks away in the 4900 block of North Kenmore Avenue just off Argyle Street.

The victim was on the sidewalk when two people came up and fired shots, police said.

The woman was struck once in the chest and was rushed to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized, police said.

No one was reported in custody in that shooting as of Wednesday night.