CHICAGO (CBS) — It will remain chilly Wednesday afternoon, even with the sunshine.
Feels-like temperatures will be in the single digits at times, and with the Arctic air mass over the area now, we’re in for a cold evening.
But after that, the core of the cold air starts drifting east toward the upper Ohio Valley overnight. We should hit our low temperature of 18 later this evening with rising temperatures after midnight.
In fact, by morning, it will be milder – with morning rush temperatures in the 20s. A mild southerly wind flow sets up as we reach into the weekend.
The high for Thursday is 37 with mostly sunny skies. On Friday, it will be mostly cloudy with a high of 43, Saturday mostly sunny with a high of 45, and Sunday again mostly sunny with a high of 49.
There are no organized precipitation chances through the next seven days.