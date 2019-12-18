by Todd Feurer, CBS Chicago web producer
CHICAGO (CBS) — Recreational marijuana sales in Chicago will begin Jan. 1, after the City Council voted down a bid by the Black Caucus to delay recreational marijuana sales in Chicago by six months, following a heated debate at City Hall.
The 29-19 vote against the proposed ordinance means recreational pot sales in Chicago will begin on Jan. 1, just as in the rest of the state.
The Black Caucus is upset that the 11 existing medical marijuana companies in Chicago that will be allowed to immediately begin recreational sales on Jan. 1 are owned almost exclusively by white men.
“This is a travesty in our community,” Ald. Anthony Beale (9th) said during Wednesday’s debate.
The Black Caucus also has argued that state law does not include sufficient standards to assure African Americans and Hispanics benefit from the recreational marijuana industry, even though minorities were most hurt by the decades-long war on drugs.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot had pushed back hard against the move do delay recreational marijuana sales, and her office negotiated with individual aldermen Tuesday night and Wednesday morning after a council committee advanced the measure by a narrow 10-9 vote Tuesday afternoon.
This is a developing story…