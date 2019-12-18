



— Damond Hampton was charged Wednesday with three felonies for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in a Chicago Public Library, police said.

Hampton, 25, faces three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault against a victim under the age of 13.

Police said the girl was in the George C. Walker branch library at 111th Street and Hoyne Avenue after school around 4 p.m. on Monday with her mother in the corner room of the library.

When her mother left the room, a male who was sitting nearby entered the room, and sexually assaulted the girl, according to police.

The girl was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park after the attack. At last check, she had been stabilized.

Police said Hampton had been banned from the library in the past, due to inappropriate behavior with female library patrons. The library said it did not ban the man – but had called police about his behavior in the past and at one point had asked him not to come back for a month.

“Has been in the library multiple times and made women uncomfortable by staring at them. He was asked to leave because women felt uncomfortable in the past,” said Chicago Public Library spokesman Patrick Molloy.

Molloy said in a statement that until Monday, the man had not committed any crimes.

“At one point, when asked to leave and not to come back for a month – he got very upset — the police were called,” Molloy wrote. “We have no legal authority to prevent someone to come back. We can ask them to leave but can’t ban them without court order or criminal activity.”