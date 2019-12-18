3 Chicago Bears Named To Pro BowlBears Linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson have been voted to the Pro Bowl, which will be played Jan. 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

North Central College Fired Up To Vie For Division III NCAA ChampionshipChicago’s pro teams may not be doing much well right now, but a local college team is playing for a national championship on Friday night

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Breshad Perriman Top Priority Add This WeekThe Buccaneers injuries at wide receiver have opened the door for the former first round pick to potentially thrive.

Chicago White Sox Welcome Children's Home & Aid Holiday CelebrationThe Chicago White Sox continued the season of giving by welcoming the Children’s Home & Aid community for a holiday party at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Bulls Blow 26-Point Lead, Lose To Oklahoma City ThunderThe Bulls played their best first half of basketball of the season Monday night, but that was only half the story.

Assistant Coach Marc Crawford To Return To Blackhawks Jan. 2 After Probe Of Misconduct AllegationsBlackhawks assistant coach Marc Crawford will return from suspension on Jan. 2, after an investigation into allegations of misconduct in previous coaching positions.