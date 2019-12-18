  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Property owners no longer need to pay high lawyer fees for tax refund recovery.

According to Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas, property owners can now go online.

Users can go on cookcountytreasurer.com to search for “$79 million in available tax refunds.”

According to Pappas, you can also use the website to search for missing property tax exemptions, for homeowners and senior citizens.

To use the website:

  1. Select “Your Property Tax Overview”
  2. Search by Property Index Number (PIN) or address