CHICAGO (CBS)– One social media post turned into an outpouring of help in the Irving Park community.
Kaytlin Bush’s simple post ended up connecting hundreds of neighbors on Facebook. The question, “What’s one thing that you need that you can’t afford right now?”
Some posted, asking for simple items they couldn’t afford and right away, in true holiday spirit, their neighbors stepped up and offered matching items for free.
Bush said items included baby coats, furniture, cloths and jackets.
“People jumped right on and they filled those needs, it was really great,” Bush said.
Some people even helped do practical tasks like walk dogs for an elderly neighbor and help someone move.
At last check, there was more than 250 comments on the post.