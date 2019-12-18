CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded in West Garfield Park community, police said.
The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Monroe Street, police said.
A 33-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg while sitting in a vehicle headed west on Monroe Street, police said.
The victim told police he got into the vehicle after leaving a store, and two men came up. One of the men had a gun, and while the driver of the vehicle tried to drive away, the man fired the gun and struck the victim, police said.
The victim found his own way to West Suburban Hospital Medical Center in Oak Park in critical condition, police said.
As of Wednesday night, there was no one in custody and Area North detectives were investigating.