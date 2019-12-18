Trubisky And Nagy Both Have A Lot To Play For Against ChiefsThe Bears don’t have the postseason to play for, but you better believe Matt Nagy will be fired up to match wits with his mentor and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

2019 CBS Sports Classic: Matchups, Key Players And How To WatchWith the UNC-UCLA and #5 Ohio State-#6 Kentucky matchups, the 2019 CBS Sports Classic features some of college basketball's biggest name programs.

3 Chicago Bears Named To Pro BowlBears Linebacker Khalil Mack, safety Eddie Jackson and special teamer Cordarrelle Patterson have been voted to the Pro Bowl, which will be played Jan. 26, 2020 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

North Central College Fired Up To Vie For Division III NCAA ChampionshipChicago’s pro teams may not be doing much well right now, but a local college team is playing for a national championship on Friday night

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 16: Breshad Perriman Top Priority Add This WeekThe Buccaneers injuries at wide receiver have opened the door for the former first round pick to potentially thrive.

Chicago White Sox Welcome Children's Home & Aid Holiday CelebrationThe Chicago White Sox continued the season of giving by welcoming the Children’s Home & Aid community for a holiday party at Guaranteed Rate Field.