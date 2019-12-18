CHICAGO (CBS) — Olvan Quezada was sentenced to 27 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections on charges of attempted first degree murder of a peace officer for his role in a shooting in Waukegan in 2016.

Quezada, 22, of the 2900 block of 30th Street in Zion, was also sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm involving a peace officer, 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm by a gang member, and 5 years for possession of a defaced firearm.

On June 17, 2016 around 2 a.m. , officers from the Waukegan Police Department responded to the 3000 block of Arthur Court for a domestic disturbance call.

While on the location, an officer heard multiple gun shots being fired, and was able to take two people in to custody.

Three additional officers arrived and were investigating when they heard a voice yell out an obscenity towards police.

Four or five shots were fired in the direction of the officers, and the police saw a person running from the area.

The officers were able to take cover, which resulted in no injuries, authorities said. The officers did not return fire.

Gang detectives from the Waukegan Criminal Investigations Division responded and recovered substantial evidence including spent shell casings, fired projectiles, and the gun that police believe was used against the police officers.

Quezada and another person were taken into custody by police and charged later that morning, authorities said. The second person taken into custody during the event was not charged and released by police.

Quezada’s case went to trial and he was found guilty on Oct. 18.

Two others were initially taken into custody prior to the shooting.

Jonathan Cardona, 27, of the 3000 block of Arthur Court in Waukegan, pleaded guilty in 2017 to felony possession of a firearm and was sentenced to two years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

William Serwin, 23, of the 1200 block of Victoria Street in North Chicago, is due to go to trial on Jan. 13 on charges of possession of a weapon without a FOID card and defacing a firearm.