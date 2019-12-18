CHICAGO (CBS) — Someone stole the red Salvation Army donation kettle from outside Macy’s on State Street, police and the organization said Wednesday.
Around 3:45 p.m., someone took the kettle, stand, and sign from outside Macy’s at Washington and State streets, police said.
The bell ringer told police he left the post unattended when he went across the street and inside a building for a break. When he got back, the kettle was not there, police said.
The kettle contained an estimated $300 to $350, police said. The stand is worth $150 and the bucket itself is worth about $50, police said.
“The donations from our red kettles help our neighbors in the city in many ways year-round,” Major Clara Braddock, corps officer for The Salvation Army Chicago Temple Corps, said in a news release. “We use those funds for our food pantry, groceries for seniors, for our neighboring families, and programming for kids.”
The Salvation Army noted that all the money that goes into the red kettles stays local. The money from the red kettle outside Macy’s would have gone to the Chicago Temple Corps Training Center at 1 N. Ogden Ave.