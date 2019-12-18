LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — The Bears don’t have the postseason to play for, but you better believe Matt Nagy will be fired up to match wits with his mentor and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky would certainly like to outplay Patrick Mahomes and quiet some critics.

As CBS 2’s Matt Zahn tells us, it’s a big game for the both of them.

Mitchell Trubisky says he doesn’t compare himself to other quarterbacks, but everybody else does; especially to the two drafted after him in the 2017 draft Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson.

Sunday night, the national spotlight will be on Trubisky versus the reigning MVP Mahomes.

“The comparisons are out there and they’re never going to stop,” said Trubisky. “Me, Pat, and Deshaun are kind of all grouped in together because we were in the same draft class and drafted in the first round, but there’s no do-overs. We are where we are, our careers are going in different paths and they will for the rest of time and they’re always going to compared against each other, so it’s kind of just the nature of the beast.”

Sunday’s game is also the first regular season matchup between Matt Nagy and his mentor Andy Reid. Of all the things Nagy has learned from Reid, maybe the most useful in his current situation is what makes Reid so great at developing and managing quarterbacks.

“Patience. You’ve got to have patience,” said the Bears second-year head coach. “I think he excels at that. He’ll also be able to be very honest when he needs to be. He understands the position more than anybody. There’s a way, in my opinion and I’m guessing his opinion, on how you handle that position.”

Nagy said he talks to Reid on the phone every week and called him a calming presence, especially during the Bears struggles this season.

A win over Reid and the AFC West leading Chiefs probably would help ease the pain of missing the playoffs this year.