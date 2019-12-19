WHEATON, Ill. (CBS) — A wild crime spree in the western suburbs lasted weeks – and ended with several people getting carjacked.

New details were emerging Thursday about the trio accused in the three carjackings. As CBS 2’s Jeremy Ross reported, they are all teens – accused of terrorizing two DuPage County communities.

The rash of crimes began here in Downers Grove back on Saturday, Nov. 30. What followed were three carjackings, and an investigation leading to three people and several guns.

“There is an immense social cost of crime when violent crimes like this happen,” said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

A woman and a daughter off Prairie Avenue in Downers Grove were in their vehicle, when police said a 17-year-old in a mask with a gun demanded their car.

The juvenile got away, but prosecutors said he and two others would continue targeting cars.

“This affects the entire community,” Berlin said.

Law enforcement said three carjackings were linked to one crew over a two-week period.

Charges were filed against a 17-year-old juvenile, as well as Emanuel Embry, 19, and Daysean Washington-Davis, 19. The latter was described as the getaway driver.

In the Prairie Avenue incident, prosecutors said the juvenile came up to the woman and her daughter in their vehicle – which was parked in their garage – and knocked on the window, pulled a gun, and said, “give me the car.”

The victim threw the keys to the juvenile and got out with her daughter, police said.

Police said on Friday, Dec. 13, Warrenville police got a call on County Ridge Road about a carjacking. As the victim drove, he was followed by a car with all three suspects inside, prosecutors said.

The victim got out of his car and started walking toward his house – at which point prosecutors said the 17-year-old and Embry came up to him. Both were armed and in masks, prosecutors said.

Embry and the juvenile demanded the man’s car and wallet, and drove off in the car, police said.

About 20 minutes later, just before 2:30 p.m., Downers Grove police were called for a carjacking on Hawkins Street.

In that incident, a pregnant woman said she was sitting in her car in the driveway when the juvenile and Embry came up – again both in masks and with guns, prosecutors said.

Embry and the teen ordered the woman out of her car and drove off in it, police said.

In that instance, a friend of the victim’s managed to follow in his Dodge Charger, and confronted the suspects on Route 53, prosecutors said.

The juvenile and Embry jumped out, but one of them stole the friend’s charter, prosecutors said.

The car was eventually found with the juvenile, who was arrested this past Friday, prosecutors said.

Washington-Davis was arrested at his apartment on Tuesday, and Embry was arrested in Chicago several hours later, prosecutors said.

With one of the defendants, Berlin said, “We caught him with a cache of assault rifles and handguns, as well as body armor.”

In total, the three defendants face nine counts. Prosecutors said they will be pushing for the juvenile to be tried as an adult.

Embry and Washington-Davis had been in trouble before on gun charges, and the juvenile was on probation for robbery.