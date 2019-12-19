



— Antwon Carter, also known as Anton Carter, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday for the murder of Chicago Police Officer Michael Bailey nearly a decade ago.

Carter was also sentenced to a consecutive 35 years for an aggravated hijacking conviction.

Bailey, 62, was gunned down outside his Park Manor house at 74th Street and Evans Avenue on July 18, 2010.

The officer was still in uniform as he returned to his home and was polishing the new Buick Regal that he had bought himself as a retirement gift, when Carter approached him with a gun to try to rob Bailey.

Prosecutors said Bailey drew his service weapon and both started shooting.

“As Carter fled the scene on foot, he was observed running away from the scene, still pointing his weapon at Officer Bailey,” then-Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez said at the time.

Carter was charged in July 2011 with Bailey’s murder. He was in jail for another crime when something he said to another inmate led detectives to him.

He was out on parole at the time of the murder, but one look at his record and you would have been left wondering why. In 2004, he violated probation and was sentenced to six years in prison. In 2008, while on parole again, a felony possession conviction got him a 30-month sentence.

And just 15 months before Bailey’s murder, Carter was found guilty of attacking a police officer and got three years in jail. He was on parole for that crime when he allegedly killed Bailey.

Four days after Bailey’s murder, prosecutors say Carter carjacked a woman at gunpoint and was later arrested for the crime. He was in jail for that when he allegedly began talking to another inmate about killing a cop at 74th and Evans, Alvarez said.

And three months after Bailey’s murder, Carter was arrested on eight counts of felony gun charges, in a case that is still pending.

He also was convicted of criminal trespass in 2006, and possession of stolen goods in 2004. In the 2004 case, Cater was sentenced to boot camp, but violated his probation and was sentenced to six years in prison, although he appears to have served little of the sentence.

Bailey was one of six Chicago Police officers who were killed in the line of duty on 2010. Five of the six were killed by gunfire, as was a Chicago Housing Authority police officer.

Carter was convicted of Bailey’s murder in May of this year.