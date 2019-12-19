CHICAGO (CBS)– A warming trend is in effect and will continue into the weekend.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, Wednesday’s temperatures are going to be about 15 degrees warmer than Tuesday.
The warmer, calm weather will continue into the weekend with temperatures in the 40s.
Christmas day is expected to be partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 40s.