CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago White Sox stepped up to the plate to bid farewell to a fan who loved the team his whole life–all 112 years of it.

The body of C.P. Crawford has been in the morgue for more than a month, due to lack of funding to bury him.

Until now, as CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen reports.

Mr Crawford’s life began in Jackson, Miss., in 1907, and he would tell Sheila Huff stories about his childhood.

His first job was washing dishes at a cafe, and he went on to work at the railroad.

“That’s what brought him to Chicago,” said Huff, who works as the activity director at Tri State Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lansing.

Crawford spent the last five years of his life living at the center alone.

“I would see him every day and you stop by and say, ‘Hey C.P. how you doing?’ and he would say, ‘Oh I’m doing fairly well,’ ” said Huff.

He was married three times and had six foster children, but none of his own.

“Yes, we were his family and everyone there loved C.P.,” said Huff.

And she did her best every year to throw him a party to celebrate his birthday.

His 112th celebration was extra special—a limo ride to see the White Sox play.

The diehard Sox fan lived for more than a century, but had never been to a game.

“When we pulled up in front of the White Sox park at Guaranteed Rate field, he looked and you could see a little water about to come out of his eyes,’’ said Andrew Holmes, who help arrange the trip.

The organization rolled out the red carpet for him, from walking out onto the field, to meeting hall of famer Harold Baines and appearing on the Jumbotron.

He would take his last breath in November.

“He never talked about it at all, but he mentioned one time, ‘I just want a full burial.’ Don’t burn me,” Holmes said.

Holmes was able to raise close to $6,000 to cover the cost.

But that wasn’t enough.

So we called and emailed the White Sox.

The organization knew they had to do something to help their oldest fan and agreed to cover the remainder of the cost, giving Crawford the proper burial he deserves.

Funeral arrangements are in the process of being finalized and will most likely take place at Gatling’s Chapel in South Holland.