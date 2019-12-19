CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead after a four-car crash near Woodfield Mall.
The crash shut down Route 53 between I-290 and Higgins for several hours.
According to Illinois State Police, a man was driving a white Lexus west on I-290 near Higgins, when he hit a ditch, sending his car flying over the guardrail, into the eastbound lanes.
Three other cars were hit.
State police said a 60-year old man from Plainfield in one of the other cars died.
The other people involved are expected to be recover.