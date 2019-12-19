CHICAGO (CBS)– A home invasion in Harvey ended with a murder that was witnessed by children.
While detectives are rnot providing details on the event at this time, CBS 2 learned a man was fatally shot multiple times during the home invasion near 146th and Loomis around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The Medical Examiner identified the victim as Antwan Hawthrone, 33, who lived in an apartment at that address.
Cook County sheriff police were on the scene helping Harvey officers with the investigation.
Police said the man was taken to Christ Hospital, where he later died.
Police said no one else was injured and no arrests have been made.