EAST DUNDEE, Ill. (CBS) — A man and woman stood charged Thursday afternoon after police chased a stolen vehicle through the far northwest suburbs.

Around 2:05 a.m., Kane County Sheriff’s deputies received a call from McHenry County that police there were chasing a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen from Rockford six days earlier.

The chase was terminated on Randall Road north of the Kane-McHenry County Line, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s office.

Afterward, deputies saw the vehicle headed south on Randall Road near Huntley Road and tried to pull the driver over, police said. But the driver did not stop, instead heading south on Randall Road some more and then getting on eastbound Interstate 90.

The vehicle exited the expressway north on Route 25 (Dundee Avenue) and eventually turned onto Albert Drive in East Dundee, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle then plowed through a fence and onto a large property owned by the company Beverly Material.

The property consists of a large gravel it and a wooded area, with an address of 32-W-007 Route 72 in East Dundee.

Deputies lost sight of the vehicle when it ended up on the Beverly Material property. But with the assistance of police from Elgin, East Dundee, Carpentersville, and Hoffman Estates – along with the Illinois State Police and an Elgin police drone team – deputies searched the property and ended up finding the vehicle abandoned on the northeast portion of the property around 6 a.m.

Soon afterward, a man and woman were found in a 24-hour laundromat at routes 25 and 72, and were arrested.

The sheriff’s office says Richard Long, 37, of South Beloit was the driver of the vehicle. He was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, and driving on a suspended license – and he also had arrest warrants out of Rockford, Boone County, McHenry County, and Winnebago County, the sheriff’s office said.

Long refused to be processed or appear for a bond hearing Thursday and his mug shot was not released.

The passenger – Megan Pinn, 24 – is described as homeless. She was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle and obstructing identification, and she had warrants out of Rockford, Winnebago County, and McHenry County, the sheriff’s office said.