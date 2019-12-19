CHICAGO (CBS) — White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and his wife Bria knew they wanted to give back to someone special in the South Side community this holiday season.
So they decided to surprise a young man named Kelvion Jelks and his family with $1,000 in holiday presents during a meet-and-greet inside the White Sox clubhouse at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Jelks is part of the White Sox Amateur City Elite U13 baseball program, and Anderson is his favorite player. Jelks has persevered through a young life of adversity to become one of the program’s most promising athletes.
Jelks likes to mimics Anderson’s home run bat flip, but suffered a season-ending injury last season. Despite that, Jelks continued to be present at every game and practice to cheer on his teammates and lend a hand.
Jelks has also proven to be committed to his school work and helping out his aunt, a single-working mother with family responsibilities.
“I have read a little bit of his story and it kind of touched me, as well as to feel connected to some of the things he’s gone through. I’ve been there. I know what it’s like. It’s easy to spread that love when it’s needed because I was in that position, as well,” Anderson said.
Jelks received several pairs of tennis shoes for him and his family, a signed White Sox jersey and a new TV.
When asked what his favorite present was, Jelks said, “All of it because I’m thankful.”