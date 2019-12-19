Patrick Kane Scores 19th Goal Of Season As Blackhawks Beat Winnipeg JetsPatrick Kane scored his 19th goal of the season and had three assists in the Chicago Blackhawks' victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson Gives $1,000 In Holiday Presents To Amateur City Elite U13 PlayerWhite Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and his wife Bria knew they wanted to give back to someone special in the South Side community this holiday season.

Bears Prepare For Chiefs And Quarterback Patrick MahomesThe Bears may be saying Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t all about Mitchell Trubisky vs. Patrick Mahomes.

Tunney Plans To Allow Hard Liquor Sales At Wrigley Field Plaza, But Won't Relax Other Rules At Gallagher WayTunney wasn’t willing to relax the rules regarding how many non-game events the team could host, or how late they could keep Gallagher Way open after games, concerts, or festivals.

Duncan Keith Returns, But Blackhawks Lose To Colorado AvalancheIan Cole and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday night.

Bulls Rally From 18 Behind In 4th, Beat Washington Wizards By 1 PointWendell Carter Jr. made a layup with 9.1 seconds left in overtime, completing the Chicago Bulls' rally from an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Washington Wizards Wednesday night.