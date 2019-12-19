WORTH, Ill. (CBS) — In a brazen act that was caught on camera, someone stole a massive inflatable snowman off a suburban front lawn, tried to stuff it in his car, and drove off with it.

As CBS 2’s Steven Graves reported, the theft happened in the middle of the night – and has many neighbors furious in southwest suburban Worth.

Graves spoke to the homeowner about why it hit so hard.

The Dresden family Christmas display is a feast for the eyes. It features dazzling lights, Mr. and Mrs. Claus, and their elf helpers.

But this week, a stranger helped himself to something more than expected.

Three cameras pieced it altogether. One showed the man running up and then running off with the nine-foot inflatable snowman, and a second caught the man trying to stuff it into his car.

What was caught on the third camera in particular infuriated Megan Dresden. The blow-up snowman was still hanging from the door as the man drove off.

“It just – it ticks me off to no end,” Dresden said.

The whole inflatable incident took 10 minutes.

“We were all asleep, yep,” Dresden said. “Three o’clock in the morning.”

It was surprising that the theft went unnoticed by anyone – given that the snowman towered so tall.

The family said that suspicious things have happened to their outdoor holiday decorations on rare occasion in the past – such as snipping wires or slashing the inflatables. That’s why they got the cameras last year.

They also emphasized that the display is there for a special reason.

“My dad passed away almost six years ago,” Dresden said. “So we just continue that tradition.”

Dresden said she took every precaution to prevent theft – such as putting in stakes. It’s advice others share online after similar thefts across the country every holiday season.

The theft left Dresden scratching her head as to why.

“Either you sell it or reuse it,” she said. “I mean, there’s nothing else you can use with it.”

So now, the goal is to see of the stolen snowman pops up – in hopes that the thief’s plan blows up in his face.

The family is now checking other cameras in the neighborhood, since theirs did not pick up a license plate.

Meanwhile, a new inflatable snowman has replaced the old one.