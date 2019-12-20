CHICAGO (CBS) — As we officially enter the winter season, temperatures in Chicago will feel a bit more like fall–with highs 15 to 20 degrees above normal.
Saturday’s high will hit the upper 40s (the normal high is 33 degrees.)
Winter officially begins Saturday night at 10:19 p.m.
The Bears game on Sunday night will actually be quite comfortable as winds will be light and skies will be mostly clear.
Heading into the Christmas holiday, clouds will be on the increase. A weak system slides by on Christmas Day in the afternoon with a possibility of a few sprinkles.
It will be warm, but nowhere near the record of 64 set in 1982. The record cold was a brutal minus five degrees the following year.
However, model data looks dry for the most part.
We stay mild after that system heading into the last weekend of the year.