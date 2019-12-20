CHICAGO (CBS)– A warning for pet owners this holiday season.
Some of the food you are eating could be dangerous for your pet
The American Kennel Club says poultry bones, like those from a turkey, could break during digestion if your pet eats it. This could cause blockages or damage to the intestines.
Stuffing can contain ingredients with a substance that can be harmful to a dog’s red blood cells.
In addition, chocolate can cause liver failure in a dog.
Bottom line, don’t let your dog have any table scraps this holiday season.