Filed Under:Pet Safety

CHICAGO (CBS)– A warning for pet owners this holiday season.

Some of the food you are eating could be dangerous for your pet

The American Kennel Club says poultry bones, like those from a turkey, could break during digestion if your pet eats it. This could cause blockages or damage to the intestines.

Stuffing can contain ingredients with a substance that can be harmful to a dog’s red blood cells.

In addition, chocolate can cause liver failure in a dog.

Bottom line, don’t let your dog have any table scraps this holiday season.