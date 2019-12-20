CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people, including three children, were injured in a car crash Friday on South Lake Shore Drive.
The two adults were seriously injured and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The three children were not seriously hurt and were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. in the 5500 block of South Lake Shore. A driver traveling northbound lost control and spun around. A second car, also traveling northbound, hit the first car head on. The driver of the second car suffered a broken leg. Other passengers suffered less severe injuries.
No citations were issued, police said.