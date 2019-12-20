Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 16: Start Philip Rivers Against Porous Raiders DefenseThe Fantasy Football Today crew explains why Chargers QB Philip Rivers, who plays the Raiders, has to be in your lineup this week.

WWE’s Lacey Evans Wants To Be Champ In 2020, We Shouldn’t Doubt HerLacey Evans has already beat the odds in life, going from an impoverished childhood to the Marines to WWE, but she's not satisfied.

Patrick Kane Scores 19th Goal Of Season As Blackhawks Beat Winnipeg JetsPatrick Kane scored his 19th goal of the season and had three assists in the Chicago Blackhawks' victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

White Sox Shortstop Tim Anderson Gives $1,000 In Holiday Presents To Amateur City Elite U13 PlayerWhite Sox shortstop Tim Anderson and his wife Bria knew they wanted to give back to someone special in the South Side community this holiday season.

Bears Prepare For Chiefs And Quarterback Patrick MahomesThe Bears may be saying Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs isn’t all about Mitchell Trubisky vs. Patrick Mahomes.

Tunney Plans To Allow Hard Liquor Sales At Wrigley Field Plaza, But Won't Relax Other Rules At Gallagher WayTunney wasn’t willing to relax the rules regarding how many non-game events the team could host, or how late they could keep Gallagher Way open after games, concerts, or festivals.