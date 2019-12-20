CHICAGO (CBS) — In the spirit of the holidays, an email from a viewer who describes herself as ”a retired senior 70 years young” touched our heart.
For more than 25 years, Betty Canada’s been delivering poinsettias to five disabled seniors on her block, but she can’t this year for health reasons. She has been diagnosed with cancer.
So, Ms. Canada had a simple request: Could a CBS 2 news crew please help and make their Christmas brighter?
Of course.
So. we sent Vince Gerasole out to lend a hand.
“It makes me feel good to be able to do this for them and not to let them down,” Canada said. “They don’t expect it but I expect to do it for them. ”