CHICAGO (CBS) — Parents brought the kids so the could experience something every child wants this time of year–a gift for Christmas.

It almost didn’t happen, CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reports.

At Another Chance Church, the members and volunteers are able to bring another year of joy.

In the church’s basement, tables are overflowing with gifts.

“We’re going to give them a smile and a hug,” said Pastor Kenyatta Smith.

The pastor pumps up the volunteers, while families wait outside for a chance for their children to experience the holiday cheer.

The pastor knows it goes deeper than gifts.

‘They’re really receiving hope and changing that narrative for Christmas. This is our anti-violence moment where we tell a child it’s OK to be a child and it’s safe.”

But just over a week ago—the 8th annual toy giveaway was in jeopardy. They only had 900 toys and the church knew the line and need were far greater.

Days after CBS 2 informed Chicago of the shortage, big name companies and everyday people stepped up.

They came from all over. Gifts were even sent from Las Vegas.

Going from 950 toys to nearly 12,500 gifts

Children like Marco Britton were overwhelmed with the choices.

“I was thinking was it going to be a long wait, but it was still worth the wait.”

Marco walked away carrying an X-Box—but the smile on his face and his understanding of what’s going on around him —is why the church puts this on.

The church says Mattel and Ty toys donated and even the Chicago Blackhawks pitched all to make sure Christmas was special for those on South Side.