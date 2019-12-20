(CBS) — A student at Glenbard East High School was treated for a suspected overdose on Friday, the school’s principal said.
“I want to make you aware of a serious situation,” principal Shahe Bagdasarian said in an email to parents.
“There have been reports of students using illegal substances in our bathrooms, and today at East a student was treated for a suspected overdose.”
The email did not mention specifics of what drugs may be been used.
The student “responded positively” and was taken to the hospital.
Police dogs were called to sweep the school to ensure it was safe for students and staff, Bagdasarian said.