



— A child, sleeping soundly next to his mother one moment, was shot dead.

Tory’on Dukes was killed Monday morning by gunfire that came from outside his home in Gary.

He was four years old.

The heartache has hit his entire family hard, and CBS 2’s Eric Cox reports on how a teen who knows the hurt of gun violence herself is helping the family heal.

Tory’on’s grieving sister writes words on a poster that she hopes her baby brother will see from heaven:

“Dear Tory’on, I miss you so much.”

“You’re the best little brother someone could ask for.”

“I love you with all of my heart.”

Tory’on was sleeping next to his pregnant mother, who as wounded and still in the hospital.

So while her mother recovers, Tory’on’s 12-year-old sister is trying hard to keep her head up this holiday season.

She is asked what she’ll remember most about Tory’on.

“He was fun and funny,” she said.

His family say this little boy, the youngest of four children, always gave the biggest grins.

And they are quickly realizing Christmas won’t be the same without him.

But when heartache happens, that’s where Aaliyah Stewart enters the picture.

She recently arrived at the home with presents, and she understands that how you feel, can help you heal.

“I know how my first Christmas was when my brother was killed … very traumatizing,” Stewart said.

She has lost not one, but two brothers to gun violence in Gary.

At just 19-years-old, she’s been running a nonprofit organization for the past five years.

The ASW Foundation has raised money to award college scholarships and put presents in the hands of little boys and girls.

And now Stewart wants to be a blessing to Tory’on’s family, bringing gifts by for his older siblings.

“These people have taken my beautiful, beautiful grand baby,” said Henrietta King-Baymon, Tory’on’s great grandmother said. “Everytime I lay down, I think about this baby and I can just see his beautiful face.”

“I’m a Christian, but I really don’t have a forgiving heart towards them.”

Little did this 19-year-old know her hurtful past could help someone else in the future.

“I didn’t do it for them. I did it for myself because I wanted to have peace,” Stewart said.

Peace she hopes to pass on to others fighting to forgive.

Tory’on’s loved ones have started an online fundraiser to cover the little boy’s funeral costs.