CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were left in critical condition Saturday after being shot in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
The shooting happened at 3:40 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Lake Street, police said.
The two men were in a parked vehicle when someone in a white Jeep fired shots.
One victim, 25, was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, police said.
The other, 24, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the right shoulder and left torso, police said.
As of Saturday afternoon, no one was in custody and Area North detectives were investigating.