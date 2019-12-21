CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Bears play host to a relatively rare visitor on Sunday night at Soldier Field: The Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is 7:20 p.m.
The two teams have met 12 times, and the Bears hold a 7-5 series edge. The last time the Chiefs played in Chicago? 2011. It was a largely forgettable 10-3 Chiefs’ victory. Bears quarterback Caleb Hanie was sacked SEVEN TIMES!
Matt Nagy doesn’t forget Chiefs coach Andy Reid, as Nagy worked for Reid for 10 years both in Philadelphia and Kansas City.
The Bears’ offense, if trends hold, should account for more yardage than the Hanie-led team of 2011. The team has racked up 1,216 yards of offense (405 average) in the past three games.
Allen Robinson, who wasn’t picked for the Pro Bowl this year, is the first 1,000-yard receiver for the Bears since Alshon Jeffery in 2014.
The Chiefs have won four straight games. Their defense has only allowed 11 points a game. Reid ranks No. 6 all-time among NFL coaches in career wins with 217.
Kansas City (10-4) is headed to the playoffs for the sixth time under Reid. The Bears were eliminated with last week’s loss to Green Bay.
Chiefs MVP quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, has thrown for 8,703 yards, 73 touchdowns and only 16 interceptions in the past two seasons.