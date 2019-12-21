CHICAGO (CBS) — Clear skies and very warm temperatures for this time of year will continue through the weekend and beyond.
On Saturday night, look for clear and mild conditions with lows near 30.
On Sunday, it will be another warm day with sunny skies and highs near 50.
Meanwhile, the latest data coming in suggest even warmer temperatures for most of the week, now trending closer to the 50s all the way through Christmas.
But it’s too soon to make any radical adjustments to the forecast.
Skies will remain sunny through Tuesday.