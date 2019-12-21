CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been arrested and charged with stealing a red Salvation Army donation kettle from outside Macy’s on State Street.
Jordan M. Moore, 24, of Chicago was arrested and charged with misdemeanor theft, police said.
Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, someone took the kettle, stand, and sign from outside Macy’s at Washington and State streets, police said.
The bell ringer told police he left the post unattended when he went across the street and inside a building for a break. When he got back, the kettle was not there, police said.
The kettle contained an estimated $300 to $350, police said. The stand is worth $150 and the bucket itself is worth about $50, police said.
Police said the Central (1st) District Tactical and Foot Patrol teams launched an investigation – and successfully recovered the kettle and made the arrest.
Moore is a “bucket boy” street performer in the Loop, police said.