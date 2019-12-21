CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was in critical condition Saturday after being shot at a gas station on Addison Street on the Northwest Side.
At 3:40 a.m., the 29-year-old man was in the driver’s seat of a parked car in a gas station parking lot in the 3700 block of West Addison Street, on the cusp of the Irving Park and Avondale communities, police said.
Another man fired shots from the street, and the victim was wounded in the right buttock, police said.
The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody Saturday afternoon, and Area North detectives were investigating.