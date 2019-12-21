CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was kidnapped in south suburban Country Club Hills and ended up being murdered in the Burnside community this week, police said.
The 23-year-old man was taken from Country Club Hills at an unspecified date, police sources said.
He had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body when he was found in the 9200 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue at 4:07 p.m. Thursday, and he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.
Detectives on Saturday were also investigating another incident in which someone said he was kidnapped. As of Saturday afternoon, it was not certain whether the two kidnappings were connected.
The man who was found dead has not yet been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.