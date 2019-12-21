NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS)
— Overjoyed North Central College football players were honored with a welcome home celebration Saturday, after winning their first NCAA Division III football championship.
The North Central Cardinals on Friday night dominated the University of Wisconsin Whitewater and rolled to a 41-14 victory in the Stagg Bowl in Texas.
Quarterback Broc Rutter, who won the Gagliardi Trophy for the best player in Division III college football, broke the Division III career passing mark with a late game touchdown pass.
Cardinals running back Ethan Greenfield scored three touchdowns.
North Central College won the NCAA Division III football championship on Friday, Dec. 20. 2019. (Credit: Steve Woltmann/NCC Athletics)
The welcome home celebration was held back on campus in Naperville.