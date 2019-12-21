HARVEY, Ill. (CBS) — Bond has been set at $750,000 for a man accused of burglarizing an Elmhurst home – taking items that included the cremains of the victims’ child.
Glenn Addison, 66, appeared in DuPage County court in Wheaton Saturday. The bond was set by Judge Jeff MacKay.
Addison, who was already on parole for a 2014 burglary, now stands charged with a new count of residential burglary.
On Monday, Dec. 9, Elmhurst police received a call about a residential burglary on Melrose Street in Elmhurst. The victims told police a coin collection and an urn containing the ashes of their deceased infant son, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.
Elmhurst police connected the crime to Addison, who was arrested at his home in Harvey on Wednesday.
The allegation that Mr. Addison broke into his victims’ home and stole valuables, including a coin collection, is unacceptable and will be met with the full force of the law,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. “To make matters worse however, it is alleged that Mr. Addison stole the couple’s only connection to their deceased son, an urn containing their son’s ashes, which if lost could never be replaced.”
Fortunately, Berlin said in the release, the urn containing the infant’s ashes was recovered and has been returned to its owners.
The burglary charge against Addison is a Class 1 felony, but he may be sentenced under Class X felony guidelines if he is convicted – due to his criminal history.
Addison is due back in court on Monday, Jan. 6.